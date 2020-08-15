Summer in the village event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a time honored tradition.

Pioneer days at Fowler Park in Vigo County offers us an opportunity to step back in time and learn what life was like for early settlers.

Folks got a taste of the larger fall event with summer in the village.

Village volunteers invited people inside their cabins Saturday as they prepare for pioneer days.

This event has been impacted by the coronavirus.

Masks are required inside the cabins and one household is allowed inside at a time.

Even though volunteers are preparing for the big event in the fall, park leaders say there may not be a decision on whether or not pioneer days will happen until August 24th.

"It's frustrating. I love Pioneer Days and I know our volunteers absolutely look forward to it and they love it as well. It's the longest running event in our department's history," said Laura.

Maloney says the department surveyed pioneer village volunteers about their covid-19 concerns.

She says the responses were split on whether or not volunteers wanted to participate.