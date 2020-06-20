Summer in the Village held at Fowler Park

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Social distancing was also encouraged at another outdoor event this weekend.

Visitors kept their distance as they walked through cabins at Pioneer Village in Fowler Park.

Pioneers were busy getting ready for the annual festival held in October.

Families could talk to the pioneers and ask questions.

"Yeah, it's a great opportunity to get out, get outside and see some of the historic value here in the community," said Adam Grossman.

This Summer in the Village opportunity will be offered again.

Pioneers will be in their cabins on the third Saturday of each month through September.