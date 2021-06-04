The Indiana Special Olympics summer games start next week, but the festivities are already underway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Special Olympics summer games will happen next weekend in Terre Haute.

The organization started with some festivities on Friday.

Indiana State University hosted the 2021 summer games torch run.

Due to COVID, Special Olympics won't have the typical opening ceremony at Hulman Center, instead, there will be a broadcast of the event.

Law enforcement agencies from all across the state of Indiana showed their support for the Indiana Special Olympics.

Indiana State University's police chief, Michele Barrett had the honor of lighting the way.

"They can see we're not just here working critical incidents we're also here for the community to give back. That's what most law enforcement officers want to do, it's why they signed up for the job. It's because they want to be involved with their community and give back to the community," says Barrett.

The President and CEO of the Indiana Special Olympics say this year is exciting. That's because last year, activities were virtual.

"It's the start of the return to normalcy I hope. Our athletes were so disappointed we had to cancel the in-person summer games. We've been doing virtual fitness challenges with them since last June but it's still not the same," says Jeff Mohler president and CEO of Indiana Special Olympics.

One athlete says since she couldn't gather with friends to run last year, she had to find ways to keep herself busy.

"I have completed 95 - 5k's since last year and two 10k's last year and two 15ks last year," says athlete Shelby Baker.

ISU's police chief says the backing from local residents has meant everything.

"I think it's great to see how much the community supports law enforcement here and how much we support them," says Chief Barrett.

The summer games competition will take place on June 12 and 13. This is being held at Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

