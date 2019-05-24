Summer food program begins Tuesday in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers are making sure local kids have access to food, even after the school doors close.

The Clay County YMCA Summer Food Program starts next week.

It's funded by the USDA.

Kids, 18 and younger, can receive free breakfast and lunch throughout summer break.

With many students on free and reduced lunch, organizers say this program takes the burden off of their families.

"We have several kids that would go without if we didn't offer this program," said Executive Director Nicole Fry, "So not only are we feeding them and taking care of that need, we're letting them know that their community cares about them."

The Summer Food Program kicks off Tuesday morning, May 28th.

Kids can stop by Forest Park Elementary in Brazil for breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until noon.

Starting July 12th, the program will switch locations to the Clay County Y building.

No meals will be served on July 4th. The program will wrap up on August 2nd.

For more information, call the Y at (812) 232-0527.