Summer camps are back at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids in the Wabash Valley can sharpen their science skills over the summer, thanks to a Terre Haute museum.

The Terre Haute Children's Museum will offer a variety of camps for kids this summer. The programs are a great way to reinforce what they've learned in the past school year.

Organizers are excited to have the program back this summer.

"It's so wonderful to have a whole packed summer full of activities which is not at all what we had last summer," Director of Education Renee Henry said.

Camps are filling up fast. If you want to register, click here.