Summer camp underway in Indiana, what changes are being made to keep your kid safe

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Summer day camps are underway in Indiana, but not without changes.

Camp Navigate is one of the few local camps keeping their program up-and-running for the summer.

In order to do so, they've made major adjustments to follow the state and CDC guidelines.

News 10 spoke with the Executive director and co-founder, Eleanor Ramseier in more detail.

She tells us that campers will have their temperatures taken at check-in, staff will be wearing masks at all times, group activities and lunch periods will follow social distancing, field trips will be canceled, and hand-washing stations have been installed to ensure proper handwashing throughout the day.

Ramseier says staff is willing to make adjustments if it means helping out the community.

"We have a need in our community and for our community to get back up, for our economy to get better, these people have got to have a safe place to send their kids and their kids have to want to come here. So we have to be fun, but we got to be safe," said

The camp was created as a way to teach younger kids soft skills. This includes learning to say please and thank you.

While the camp may have some changes, Ramseier says the meaning of what they're teaching stays the same.

"It makes me feel so proud of the staff to step up and this team to step up and say... we're here, we're gonna do it, whatever it takes to make this camp what it needs to be a still follow our mission to teach soft skills. "

To learn more about Camp Navigate, visit their website. The link for that can be found here.