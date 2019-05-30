Summer Day Camp underway at Clay County Y, sign-ups still available

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Numbers show kids who aren't learning over the summer, could show up 2 to 3 months behind their peers in the fall.
In Clay County, groups are combating what they call "summer learning loss".
The Summer Day Camp at the Clay County YMCA kicked off this week.
It's open to kids in kindergarten through 8th grade.
Through games, activities and field trips, leaders say they're trying to keep minds fresh during summer break.
"We try to focus on making it fun and interactive for them, just keeping their wheels turning," said Executive Director Nicole Fry, "Not necessarily sitting down and doing worksheets, but doing hands-on activities with them to keep them engaged."
Camp is happening now through August 2nd. Sign-ups are still available!
For more information, visit their website or call the Clay County Y at 812-442-6761.
