Sullivan's mayor wins reelection

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb has won reelection.
He faced off against Josh Smith. Lamb came out on top with 79 percent of the vote.
He was first elected as the city's mayor in 2011.
