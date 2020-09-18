Sullivan woman clinging to life after hit and run, why the family needs your help

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)- A Sullivan woman is holding onto her life after she was involved in a hit and run.

Last month, using a lifeline, Heather Reeves was taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

She's still currently in ICU breathing from a ventilator.

News 10 spoke with Mickey Bland, her cousin after the incident. Bland tells us that she sustained several injuries.

"She's had a lot of injuries, she had fluid on her brain, multiple rib injuries, she had multiple fractures in her pelvis, her arm was broke, her lungs collapsed, she had a tough road ahead and still has a tough road ahead," said Bland.

Unfortunately, in addition to the injuries, just last week the family found out that Reeves is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Now, community members and family are pitching in to host a benefit in her honor.

Here's what you need to know:

Sunday the 20th from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Linton VFW

$10 a plate, BBQ food, and drinks served.

Raffle and silent auction at the event.

Bland tells us that the money will go towards housing and hospital bills.

"It's just all gonna go straight to housing for her and her family that way she can get used to being able to be in her wheelchair, relearn how to do everyday life."

For more information, reach out to Mickey Bland at (812)-798-1906.