SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan woman was arrested after officials accused her of hurting a child.

Indiana State Police arrested 30-year-old Jennifer Ballard.

The investigation into Ballard started back in April. Sullivan County DCS told police about allegations of battery against a child.

That child was under 14-years-old.

Ballard was arrested on Tuesday. She will face charges of neglect of a dependent and domestic battery on a person less than 14-years-old.