Sullivan students wrap up six-week Rubick's Cube project in just four days

SULLIVAN Ind. (WTHI) - An art display at Sullivan High School highlights more than just creativity.
It also emphasizes hard work, determination, and academic prowess.
Students wrapped up a 600 Rubik's Cube mosaic.
They did it in just four days/
They originally planned to complete the project in six weeks.
It was a mosaic of the Statue of Liberty.
Students told us competing the project was satisfying.
"It's beautiful. It's just all the hard work they put in and every single cube comes together to make a big picture...it's awesome," student Jack Conner.
The completed project will be on display Monday through Wednesday of next week.
