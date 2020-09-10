Sullivan students step outside of the classroom to give back to the environment

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Sullivan Middle School had a fun afternoon of giving back to the environment.

The students planed milkweed and nectar species plants at the new pollinator garden.

This is at the Southwest School Corporation's Agriculture Center.

FFA advisor for Sullivan schools, Kevin Cross, says they tied this into learning about natural resources and pollination. He told us this is a great way to apply this learning.

"Look at the FFA model, learning to do, and doing to learn. Getting out here and being like, how can we take this information and actually do something for the environment, do something for the community and do something to strengthen agriculture through that," Cross said.

He told us this was their extended learning of pollination and Monarch butterflies.