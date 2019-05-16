SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Sullivan County received a little hands-on training on Thursday.
Sullivan High School students are in the process of building an agriculture storage building.
It is located next to the Agriculture Center, behind the school.
Educators say the project gave students real-world experience.
The project is part of Sullivan High School's landscaping class.
Related Content
- Sullivan students receive some hands-on experience
- Ivy Tech students receive hands-on experience
- Sullivan County Humane Society receives $1,000 grant
- Sullivan Beta Club receives big donation
- Athletic trainers receive hands-on training
- CASY volunteers receive hands-on training
- Sullivan elementary student learn first-hand what to do when disaster hits
- Sullivan students meet a local author
- Sullivan County Park and Lake receives big donation
- Sullivan remodel moving ahead, government officials receive a sneak peek
Scroll for more content...