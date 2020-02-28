Sullivan students drive tractors to school

Clear
Posted: Feb 28, 2020 6:44 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- Cars and trucks weren't the only vehicles in the parking lot on Friday at Sullivan High School.

18 students drove their tractors to school.

Students got a police escort as they drove down Section Street and around the downtown square at the end of the school day.

It was a cold ride for some students who had a tractor without a cab.

Community members came out to show their support.

The event marks the end of National FFA week.

News 10 talked to the Sullivan FFA president about why this event is so special for students.

"This just gives first, second and third-generation farmers a chance to come out and show what they believe in, show their pride in farming and it just gives us kids in high school a way to express what we love,” Cole Gilham said.

This is a tradition that's been going on for nearly 50 years at Sullivan High School.

