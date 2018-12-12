Sullivan residents avoid sewer rate hike

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan residents will get a bit of a break on their sewer bill.

The city council in Sullivan voted unanimously to not raise the sewer rate in 2019.

Mayor Clint Lamb says the city originally voted to raise the rates in 2017.

That increase was supposed to happen in two phases, once in January of 2018 and the other in January of 2019.

Mayor Lamb said the vote was a good move for residents.

Moving forward, the city will continue to pursue new grants.

"We continue to chase every single dollar. Because, you know what...my philosophy is some Indiana community is going to get it and it might as well be Sullivan. The folks of our community deserve to have top-notch services, quality infrastructure, and the best quality of life possible," Mayor Clint Lamb said.

Lamb said the city is in the process of upgrading its water treatment plant and collection system.

The total cost of the project is more than $2 million.

The mayor credits the city getting grants to offset the sewer rate freeze.