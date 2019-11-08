Sullivan receives grant for mosquito sprayer, backhoe

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) – Residents in Sullivan won’t have to worry as much about mosquitos next year.

The city is purchasing a new mosquito sprayer, and it’s using grant money from the Smithville Charitable Foundation to help buy it.

The grant is for $20,000.

City officials told News 10 a portion of the money will also go towards purchasing a new backhoe next year.

“Every single resident in town will benefit from this,” Director of Public Works JD Wilson said. “In return, we’ll have residents happy, and we’ll control the mosquitos.”

The new machine will improve efficiency and reduce waste.