SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) – Residents in Sullivan won’t have to worry as much about mosquitos next year.
The city is purchasing a new mosquito sprayer, and it’s using grant money from the Smithville Charitable Foundation to help buy it.
The grant is for $20,000.
City officials told News 10 a portion of the money will also go towards purchasing a new backhoe next year.
“Every single resident in town will benefit from this,” Director of Public Works JD Wilson said. “In return, we’ll have residents happy, and we’ll control the mosquitos.”
The new machine will improve efficiency and reduce waste.
Related Content
- Sullivan receives grant for mosquito sprayer, backhoe
- Knox County is ready to use new mosquito sprayer
- Sullivan County Humane Society receives $1,000 grant
- Sullivan County Airport receives over $400,000 in grants
- Marshall to receive housing grant
- Sullivan Beta Club receives big donation
- Sullivan students receive some hands-on experience
- The Heart of Sullivan receives grant to continue beautification projects in the downtown area
- 20/20 vision: Will Center receives $1,000 grant
- Homework Hotline receives $2.85 million grant
Scroll for more content...