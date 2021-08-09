Sullivan receives a financial boost for an ongoing project

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley is awarding over $67,000 to projects around the Valley.

The projects focus on creating gathering places, addressing safety concerns, and neighborhood beautification.

The City of Sullivan is one of the recipients. It's as they are working on a Ring Video Doorbell project. The city hopes this will help better residents' safety and security.

Mayor Clint Lamb tells us this financial boost will be a major help in getting this project complete.