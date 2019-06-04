Sullivan partners with Ball State to identify the city's strengths and weaknesses

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Sullivan is trying to position itself for an economic boom.
The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs selected the city to participate in a special program called 'Project Impact Main Street.'
The state teamed up with researchers from Ball State University to study Sullivan's strengths and weaknesses.
They are hoping the data will help find new businesses for the city.
On Tuesday, those researchers shared their findings with the city.
Sullivan was one of nine cities selected for the project.
