Sullivan organization working on grant to improve the downtown area

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization in Sullivan is hoping to bring new purpose to the downtown area.
Heart of Sullivan was recently selected as a finalist for the 'Inspire Idea Competition.'
That's through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).
Five Indiana Main Street Organizations are competing for one of two $500,000 grants.
Organizers in Sullivan hope to put in a green space downtown.
Leaders say it will be a place for people to enjoy a meal and play games.
The group will present their idea to OCRA in August.
Leaders say they still plan to work towards the project if they do not win the grant.
