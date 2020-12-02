Sullivan officials to resume sanitary sewer disconnections

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Sullivan says it will resume sanitary sewer disconnections.

Earlier this year, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order that said all essential services were prohibited from being shut off due to non-payment.

That order ended in August.

City officials in Sullivan said they continued to work with customers in the city, and did not disconnect their services.

On Wednesday, officials said they can "no longer extend this grace period." Effective now, residents with unpaid balances could lose service.

If you have any questions, call city hall at 812-268-6077.