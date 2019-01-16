Clear
Sullivan offers to waive utility late fees for federal employees

Another Wabash Valley city is looking to help those impacted by the government shutdown.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 7:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley city is looking to help those impacted by the government shutdown.

This time, it is the City of Sullivan.

News 10 spoke with the town's mayor, Clint Lamb.

He said federal employees impacted by the shutdown will have their utility late fees waived.

Lamb said the city was inspired by Brazil's idea to do the same thing.

He told us it is Sullivan's mission to take time to care.

"I know it's not a lot. We're not making their house payment for them. We're not making their car payment for them, unfortunately, but any little bit we can do to help...that's what we're trying to do," Lamb said.

Utility fees include wastewater, stormwater, and trash pickup.

Mayor Lamb said federal employees can get a waiver at city hall.

All they have to do is bring their federal ID.

