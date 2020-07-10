Sullivan man sentenced for voyeurism at a local tanning salon

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan man has entered a guilty plea for three counts of voyeurism at a local tanning salon.

Officials say 50-year-old Norman Parnell was sentenced to three years in total. One year and 90 days will be served in jail, and the last 90 days to be served on work release. This will also include time served.

The investigation started last year with reports of pictures being taken of customers at the Parnell Tanning Salon.

In April of last year, Indiana State Police said a woman reported video was taken of her by a cell phone located in a vent in the tanning room. Police say Parnell was working at the tanning salon at the time of the complaint, and officers received a warrant for Parnell's cell phone.

Charges were filed against Parnell soon after.

Parnell apologized to the victims in court on Friday morning.

“Although the victims consented to the plea agreements and the sentence provided for therein, there was no sentence that the court could impose that would provide the victims vindication for Parnell’s actions. The sentencing hearing today did provide the victims with some much-needed closure," Prosecutor Ann Smith-Mischler said.