Sullivan man on bicycle accused of trying to outrun police (in a car) on his bicycle

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan man is facing charges after police say he tried to out pedal them on his bicycle.
It happened on Sunday just before 7:00 p.m.
According to Indiana State Police - a trooper saw a man later identified as 53-year-old Keith Krentkowski riding his bicycle in the middle of the road without any lights on.
The trooper turned on his lights and siren to stop Krentkowski, but they say he refused to stop...peddeling faster.
Police said Krentkowski tried to flee, going through alleyways. The trooper left his car to chase Krentkowski on foot.
That is when the trooper reportedly said the suspect ditched his bike and ran into the backdoor of a home - where police were able to catch him.
While searching Krentkowski, police reportedly found meth and paraphernalia in his jacket pocket.
He was on charges of meth possession, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting law enforcement.
