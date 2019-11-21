Clear
BREAKING NEWS Judge halts federal executions scheduled to take place in Terre Haute Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sullivan man facing charges after police pursuit

A man from Sullivan was taken to jail after a police pursuit Wednesday in Sullivan County.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 11:26 AM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A police pursuit Wednesday morning ended with an arrest in Sullivan County.

Around 10:30 am Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says a lieutenant noticed an off-road ATV traveling without required registration on County Road 350 East, near County Road 350 South. The lieutenant turned on his emergency lights, and reported the ATV continued driving about half a mile before turning into a farm field.

The ATV suddenly stopped in the field after traveling a brief distance. The Sheriff's Office reports the ATV driveline had malfunctioned, causing the vehicle to be inoperable.

The lieutenant took the driver, Ryan Wilson, 34, of Sullivan, into custody. The Sheriff's Office says Wilson had a suspended license. 

Wilson was taken to the Sullivan County Jail on charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, and Driving while Suspended Prior. Wilson’s current bond was set at $12,000, with no 10% allowed.

The Sheriff's Office reports at the time of this incident, Wilson was out on bond for similar charges. That is a disqualifier for acceptance of a 10% bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Windy and rainy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Warm-up thefts: Why your morning routine may put you at risk for theft

Image

Occasional showers, windy and warmer. High: 58°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute Redevelopment approves funding to fix State Road 46 retention pond erosion

Image

Linton's mayor makes a trip to Japan

Image

Auto-repair shops are seeing an increase in deer vs. car accidents

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Marshall Basketball

Image

Woman claim abuse during and after her time at Vigo County orphanage

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook