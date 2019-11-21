Sullivan man facing charges after police pursuit

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A police pursuit Wednesday morning ended with an arrest in Sullivan County.

Around 10:30 am Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says a lieutenant noticed an off-road ATV traveling without required registration on County Road 350 East, near County Road 350 South. The lieutenant turned on his emergency lights, and reported the ATV continued driving about half a mile before turning into a farm field.

The ATV suddenly stopped in the field after traveling a brief distance. The Sheriff's Office reports the ATV driveline had malfunctioned, causing the vehicle to be inoperable.

The lieutenant took the driver, Ryan Wilson, 34, of Sullivan, into custody. The Sheriff's Office says Wilson had a suspended license.

Wilson was taken to the Sullivan County Jail on charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, and Driving while Suspended Prior. Wilson’s current bond was set at $12,000, with no 10% allowed.

The Sheriff's Office reports at the time of this incident, Wilson was out on bond for similar charges. That is a disqualifier for acceptance of a 10% bond.