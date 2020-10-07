Sullivan man arrested, accused of threatening to kill his wife and her kids

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan man has been arrested after a domestic violence incident.

Sullivan officers were called to meet with a female victim about the alleged incident.

The victim reported Andrew Elmore said she needed consequences for interrupting during an argument. Police say the victim is Elmore's wife.

After the argument, Elmore allegedly was not allowed to leave the home, or have access to her phone or car keys. The victim told police that Elmore threatened her and her children.

The next day, when he left for an appointment, the victim and her three kids escaped through a cornfield.

Elmore was arrested and charged with four counts of intimidation and criminal confinement.