Sullivan man arrested, accused of sex crimes against a child

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan man will face charges after police accused him of sex crimes against a child.

Indiana State Police arrested 39-year-old Anterio Martin.

The investigation into Martin started back in April when police received information about allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to police, the victim of the sexual misconduct was under 16-years-old.

Police arrested Martin on Wednesday. He was charged with child solicitation and sexual battery.

He is currently in the Sullivan County Jail.