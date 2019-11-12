Sullivan man accused of sexual battery and strangulation of two underage females

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man is facing sexual battery charges after police say he sexually battered and strangled two females under 17.

According to Indiana State Police, they started an investigation into 20-year-old William Smith of Dugger back in August.

Police say on two separate occasions Smith allegedly physically and sexually battered and then strangled two underage females.

Police say Smith turned himself in on Tuesday to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

He was charged with two counts of strangulation, sexual battery, and battery resulting in bodily injury.