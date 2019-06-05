Sullivan is looking to clean up their town and one agency wants to help

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency or EPA is giving money to under-served and poor communities, but ones, where they said, are in "Opportunity Zones." Sullivan Indiana is one of those areas!

The EPA said today it will be giving Sullivan $300,000.

It's through their multipurpose, Assessment, and cleanup grant program.

For Sullivan, they plan on using the money to look into 10 different properties that could be the cause of some pollution.

One of those areas is an abandoned gas station and dry cleaner along State Street.

According to the EPA, the city of Sullivan said they need new areas for housing, businesses, and recreational space. With this money, they will be one step closer to being able to get that.

Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb said in a press release the city is excited and grateful to the EPA.

Lamb said the partnership will provide important economic tools to clean up areas around the city.

It's not clear when the city will get this money, or when the clean up will start, but News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you updates.