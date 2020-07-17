Sullivan has lost its recycling program, here's why and here's how the city's residents can stay green

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Sullivan, Indiana has lost its recycling program.

Mayor Clint Lamb shared an update with us on Friday.

The city had partnered with Republic Trash Services for free recycling, but people were throwing trash into recycling bins.

Some of that trash included things like scooters, grass clippings, and lawn furniture.

Lamb told us while losing the service is disappointing, the partnership with Republic Services is strong.

"Recycling in America, it's just the economics of it are difficult. But it doesn't help matters whenever you contaminate recycling when you are already on such thin ice so to speak. Unfortunately, we had some bad apples," Lamb said.

People can still use the Sullivan County Recycling Center. Learn more about the recycling center here.

Lamb says this issue is personal to him. He says he helped bring the idea of a recycling program to Sullivan when he was around 12-years-old.

"We actually utilized the city garage from a drop-off point," Lamb told us. "My front yard and my friend's front yard over on Crasville Street. My grandfather drove the truck and we collected the recyclable items and took those out of town. So, kinda disheartening when you are 12-years-old, that you present recycling to the city to see it go like this."