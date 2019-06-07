Sullivan group creates special needs softball league

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of ladies in Sullivan has created a special needs softball league.

It provides a chance for kids with disabilities to play a sport many people love.

Taylor Simmerman told us nothing should keep kids away from having fun.

"We're looking forward to seeing the kids smiling, the kids playing, parents watching, and just really feeling that their kid is really part of something...you know...really great," Simmerman said.

There will be a buddy system, and anyone can volunteer.

This Sunday, there are sign-ups at the softball fields in Sullivan, from 2:00 to 4:00.

There is no fee.

Organizers expect the league to start within the next few weeks.