SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of ladies in Sullivan has created a special needs softball league.
It provides a chance for kids with disabilities to play a sport many people love.
Taylor Simmerman told us nothing should keep kids away from having fun.
"We're looking forward to seeing the kids smiling, the kids playing, parents watching, and just really feeling that their kid is really part of something...you know...really great," Simmerman said.
There will be a buddy system, and anyone can volunteer.
This Sunday, there are sign-ups at the softball fields in Sullivan, from 2:00 to 4:00.
There is no fee.
Organizers expect the league to start within the next few weeks.
Related Content
- Sullivan group creates special needs softball league
- Vincennes man arrested for stealing money from youth softball league
- Indiana group to create app to teach doctors about opioids
- Vigo Commissioners, Citizens' group agree on special needs assessment
- Sullivan County Ambulance update
- Sullivan County Road Closure
- Sullivan Automotive group holds fundraiser for fallen Officer Rob Pitts memorial fund
- Group works to fix hunger issues with children in Sullivan County
- 'I'm ready for it' Sullivan County graduates headed to the military, community organize special send-off
- 'School funding is being cut, cut, cut, cut...' Donation will help Sullivan County special needs children