Clear

Sullivan emergency evacuation lifted

On Wednesday, crews were forced to evacuate the area around North Court Street.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 2:55 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - An emergency evacuation in Sullivan has been lifted.

That's according to the city's mayor, Clint Lamb.

On Wednesday, crews were forced to evacuate the area around North Court Street.

Lamb says on Thursday, businesses were allowed to reopen and an emergency demolition was no longer necessary.

He says a forensic architect was able to secure the building.

Coming up on News 10 First @ Five and News 10 at 6:00, Richard Solomon will have more on this.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 58°
Sunny and cool today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Spooktacular 5k Saturday October 26th Olblong City Park, Oblong IL

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

'They come every year, you can't miss them,' Community response to the return of crows

Image

James Mallory

Image

Illias Gordon

Image

Ricks Rallies

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Personal safety and avoiding scams, Vigo County Sheriff's Office talks about Crime Stoppers during p

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis