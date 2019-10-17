Sullivan emergency evacuation lifted

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - An emergency evacuation in Sullivan has been lifted.

That's according to the city's mayor, Clint Lamb.

On Wednesday, crews were forced to evacuate the area around North Court Street.

Lamb says on Thursday, businesses were allowed to reopen and an emergency demolition was no longer necessary.

He says a forensic architect was able to secure the building.

