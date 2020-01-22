Clear

Sullivan diner fire cause ruled undetermined

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security told News 10 while the fire cause was classified as undetermined - there were not any signs pointing to arson.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 1:37 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County diner fire cause has been ruled undetermined.

The fire happened last Wednesday at the Old 41 Diner on North Section Street in Sullivan.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

A benefit is planned for January 26 to help support employees of the restaurant.

A post on the Old 41 Diner's Facebook page says several Sullivan restaurants will hold a fish fry to help the workers. It will take place from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Sullivan Elks Club at 606 West Wolfe Street.

