Sullivan County set to host job fair

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's no secret, there's a job worker shortage in this country. Hiring signs can be found in business windows all across the Wabash Valley.

Sullivan County Workone is teaming up with the Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce to put on a drive-thru job fair.

This will take place on June 10th from 11 am to 1 pm at the Sullivan Civic Center.

Jill Nesbitt, a workforce development specialist talks about the motivating factor for holding this job fair.

"We saw a lot of job positions available, employers seeking people to come in also a lot of people needing jobs. So we thought that the job fair drive-thru would be a good way to do it," Nesbitt said.

She says the pandemic created many challenges for local businesses and the many people they employ, but changes are coming.

"We definitely want to see these employers getting people back out working and back out face to face so I think it's a good thing," says Nesbitt.

Plus as of June 19, the extra $300 for unemployment through the cares act will be cut off.

"This event is extremely important right now. Some of our businesses are short-staffed they are needing more people to come back. Places are opening back up. Restrictions are starting to lift," says Brandy Wolfe executive director of the Sullivan Chamber of Commerce.

Nesbitt says don't worry if your resume needs some work. She says they offer resources to help.

"We ask that every person who comes brings a resume and I will say that if they do have trouble building a resume or they don't have one or need some information that Workone they do have a resume workshop and they can contact us," says Nesbitt.

Employers still have time if they want to participate. Just contact the Sullivan county chamber of commerce or Sullivan County Workone.