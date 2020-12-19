Sullivan hosts drive-thru Christmas event

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are counting down the days to Christmas and many communities are celebrating!

A drive-thru celebration was Saturday evening in downtown Sullivan.

The heart of Sullivan and Christmas on the Square partnered with other local groups and businesses for this event.

Families were invited to drop off letters and wish lists for Santa.

The civic center lawn was decorated so people could simply drive by to be a part of the event.