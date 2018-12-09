Clear
Sullivan community turns out to support staff of Kat-A-Korner Diner

Usually, the Melody Lounge in Sullivan is quite on Sundays, but that wasn't the case this weekend. That's as supporters of the Kat-A-Korner Diner like Shelly Parris turned out for a good meal.

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 4:51 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

"We were devastated. We just loved the place. We loved the previous owners and we love the new owners. We're just so sorry that this happened," said Parris.

The fire that took place back in November put twelve people out of work. Knowing these employees wouldn't have much money for the holidays, The Melody Lounge along with other groups from the community stepped forward to set up a fish fry.

"Hey, let’s do a fish fry or something since we were known for our fish fry at the Kat-A-Korner,” said Fred Richey talking about a conversation he had with the owners of the Melody. “Try to help get something for the employees through the holiday season."

All the funds raised went towards the employees affected by the fire. All of which were served at the lounge thanking their regular customers for all their support.

"It’s been heartwarming, you known. It’s brought tears to my eyes a couple of times and we couldn't thank them enough for their generosity," said Richey

It was an event that shows even out of tragedy a community can come together, especially to support those this holiday season.

"This love that we see right here right now is awesome. I tell you Sullivan County never fails, never fails," said Parris.

Now it will take quite a bit of time before progress will be made towards the Kat-A-Korner, but if you would like to see updates or other events that might take place in the future check out their Facebook page here.

