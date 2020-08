SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A limited number of city hall employees will soon be allowed back inside the building.

Last week, we learned 3 employees had tested positive for covid-19.

According to the mayor, the employees who will be allowed to return to the office have all been cleared.

They tested negative for the virus.

They'll be back in the office starting Tuesday.

City hall will remain closed to the public but you can do business over the phone.