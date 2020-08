SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)- According to Mayor Clint Lamb, city hall employees will work remotely this week.

That's because an administration employee has tested postive for covid-19.

City hall will remain closed.

If you need to do business at city hall, you can call the office or use the dropbox outside the building.

Staff will be checking phone messages and returning calls.

Mayor Lamb says this is an example that even with precautions, the virus can impact all of us.