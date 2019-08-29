Sullivan awarded $325,000 in lawsuit settlement

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley city was awarded over $300,000 in a lawsuit.

The City of Sullivan settled a lawsuit against Floyd-Hunter Environmental, LLP for $325,000.

That's according to a post on their social media page.

According to the post, the company had ongoing contractual agreements with the city.

Since 2006, Floyd-Hunter operated Sullivan's wastewater treatment plant, gravity sewer collection lines, and the sewage lift stations.

The city sued Floyd-Hunter, claiming there was a breach of contract and neglect for the services it provided.

The post said Sullivan received several fines from the state for violating environmental rules.

They say Floyd-Hunter was responsible for those issues.

Sullivan filed the lawsuit to cover the costs of damages and repairs.