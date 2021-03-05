Sullivan awarded $2.6 million for trail expansion

The City of Sullivan has received $2.6 million for expansion of its Sully Greenway Trail Sstem.

Indiana Department of Transportation granted the money which came from the U.S. Dept. of Transportation Federal Highway Administration.

This project's components include an addition to the Sully Trail connecting downtown Sullivan to the Sullivan City Park.

The project expansion is set to be bid in fiscal year 2025 and completed in 2026.

Mayor Clint Lamb sees the award as having benefits far beyond this project.

“Our community has looked backwards for far too long. Long-term future planning is a focus of the City’s administration,” Lamb stated in a news release. “Our efforts are not simply focused on today but are devoted to ensuring the sustainability of the City of Sullivan is established for tomorrow. This is so much more than just our administration’s project. Whether I am the Mayor or not, what we have been awarded today will set us up for success for many, many years.”

Other trail projects the City is actively pursuing include the West Washington Trail, Lover’s Laneand the City Park Trail. Every pathway is designed to provide safe means of pedestrian travel. All trails lead to Downtown Sullivan while encouraging outdoor recreation and a buzz of activity for Sullivan.