Sullivan Night Out brings first responders together with the community

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local law enforcement spent quality time with the community on Tuesday.
It was for the Sullivan Night Out.
This was the 8th year for the event.
McGruff the Crime Dog and Sparky the Fire Dog were special guests.
Organizers say events like these are important for community relationships.
