Sullivan Mayor declares month of July as a 'Month-Long Cleanup'

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)- Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb declared the entire month of July as a "Month-Long Cleanup".

It's for people who have a huge love for the city and want to keep it clean.

The city would normally have its cleanup days a few weekends throughout the year, but COVID-19 delayed the annual spring cleaning.

City leaders still wanted to make sure people had a chance to properly get rid of trash and other items.

People can now stop by dumpsters in town to do just that.

This service is free for people who live in the city of Sullivan.

Mayor Clint Lamb told News 10 nothing, not even COVID-19, is going to keep his beloved city from staying clean.

"We hope that we have to go through 100 dumpsters because like we've said before there are no more excuses. For 8 years everybody knows this has been our focus this has been our mission so now you have an entire month," said Mayor Lamb.

This is happening now through the end of the month.

You bring your trash to dumpsters at the City Garage which is located at 317 South Broad St.

City ID's will be checked to make sure you live in the city.

There are dumpsters for regular trash and metals.

You can drop the stuff off Monday-Friday from 7:30 am-3:30 pm.

Unauthorized items include construction debris, building materials, paint, tires, ammunition, liquid waste, electronics, hazardous waste, air conditioners and refrigerators.

Acceptable bulk items include household furniture, mattresses, large toys, carpeting tied in three-foot bundles, and appliances not containing chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrofluorocarbons (HCFCs). All liquids/antifreeze must be removed from appliances.