Clear

Police search for Sullivan bank robbery suspect

According to Indiana State Police, the suspect walked into the bank and handed the teller an envelope with a note, demanding money.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 12:25 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 12:55 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after a Friday morning bank robbery in Sullivan.

The robbery happened at Fifth Third Bank just before 11:00.

According to Indiana State Police, the suspect walked into the bank and handed the teller an envelope with a note, demanding money.

Less than two minutes later, the man left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20's, between 5'6 and 5'8, weighing 130 to 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt Planet Fitness shirt, hat, and sunglasses.

Police said the suspect left the bank on foot.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Cooler and nice for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan, IN Fifth-Third Bank robbery under investigation

Image

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza: What you can expect for the 23rd celebration of this event

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. HIGH: 79

Image

Thursday Overnight Forecast

Image

TH Chamber of Commerce recognizes community leaders

Image

Crime Stoppers: Conlee Turner

Image

Vermillion County school health aide arrested, accused of stealing prescription medication from an e

Image

HAZMAT incident reported at Eastern Greene Middle School, several hospitalized for observation, scho

Image

Michael Ghant

Image

Parke Heritage Football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'