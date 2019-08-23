Police search for Sullivan bank robbery suspect

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after a Friday morning bank robbery in Sullivan.
The robbery happened at Fifth Third Bank just before 11:00.
According to Indiana State Police, the suspect walked into the bank and handed the teller an envelope with a note, demanding money.
Less than two minutes later, the man left with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20's, between 5'6 and 5'8, weighing 130 to 150 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a dark shirt Planet Fitness shirt, hat, and sunglasses.
Police said the suspect left the bank on foot.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
