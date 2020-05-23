Sullivan High School hosts virtual graduation

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan High School held a virtual graduation ceremony Saturday afternoon.

The ceremony featured speeches from the principal, superintendent, four valedictorians and several teachers and staff.

A picture of each senior was shown to recognize their achievements.

"Thank you for being such a great class. I know these have been extraordinary times, but that's very fitting, because you're an extraordinary class," said Principal Tara Jenkins.

Graduates and their families will get to experience a "traditional" graduation ceremony on July 11th.