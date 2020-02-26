Sullivan High School hosts career fair

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A career fair was held at Sullivan high school today. Many students had the opportunity to talk to local businesses around the Wabash Valley to help them get a grasp on some career choices that are available close to home.

Logan Monroe, the President of the "J.A.G." program or "Jobs for America's Graduates" at the high school says having this career fair opens up many opportunities for graduating students.

"I think it's a great impact. A lot of kids need to have that push for what they need to do. they don't know what to do in the future. and this just opens stuff up for them."

A total of 43 employers all across The Valley showed up to the fair. This is the second time this event has taken place at Sullivan High School. Many employers have already been invited to next year's event.