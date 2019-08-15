Sullivan FFA earns top honors

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Farmers provide essential services to people across the country...and right here in the Wabash Valley.

One local group is being recognized for its hard work.

News 10 spoke with Future Farmers of America in Sullivan.

The chapter received the Big 10 Award.

That means its one of the top 10 chapters in the state.

The group also received the Models of Excellence Award.

In October, the group will be honored as a three-star organization.

"It puts us in the top five percent in the nation, which is something that our chapter has never had. It just shows that we've had a lot of growth and we've had a lot of students who are doing a lot of good things for our community," FFA Advisor Kevin Ross said.

One of the projects students worked on was the General Daniel Sullivan Nature Trail.

It is named after Revolutionary War hero Daniel Sullivan.