Sullivan County woman's charges upgraded to murder after mid-July shooting

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County woman is now facing a murder charge after police say she shot a man at a gas station.

The shooting happened on July 13 at the Carlisle Plaza on Old Highway 41 South in Sullivan County.

Police say 65-year-old Susan Brown and 59-year-old Faron Brown, both of Carlisle, were having a 'verbal interaction.'

LINK | CARLISLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AFTER GAS STATION SHOOTING

Susan then allegedly shot Faron.

He was hospitalized and Susan was initially charged with attempted murder.

On Thursday, Indiana State Police learned Faron died at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.

Now, her charges have been upgraded to murder.