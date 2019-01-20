Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sullivan County under Travel Advisory

A travel advisory has been issued for all of Sullivan County.

Posted: Jan. 20, 2019 8:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's office Facebook page, Sullivan County officials have modified their travel warning to a travel advisory for the county, Monday.

That means routine travel or activities might be restricted because of hazardous road conditions. 

Authorities say if you do not have to drive, don't! 

All Sullivan County Schools are closed for Monday as well. 

This is because of hazardous road conditions and dangerous wind chills. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 0°
Robinson
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 3°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -2°
Rockville
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 0°
Casey
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -6°
Brazil
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 0°
Marshall
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 0°
Bitter cold tonight, clear skies tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Covered in love; looking for love

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

Image

Downtown Terre Haute gets weekend economic boost from ISU alumni

Image

Police seeking identity of suspect

Image

Please remove snow and ice from around your mailboxes

Image

Duke Energy ready to respond to downed power lines

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Lincoln beats North Knox.

Image

Barr-Reeve wins Buggy Bowl

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students seen mocking Native Americans could face expulsion

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children