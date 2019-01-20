Sullivan County under Travel Advisory

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's office Facebook page, Sullivan County officials have modified their travel warning to a travel advisory for the county, Monday.

That means routine travel or activities might be restricted because of hazardous road conditions.

Authorities say if you do not have to drive, don't!

All Sullivan County Schools are closed for Monday as well.

This is because of hazardous road conditions and dangerous wind chills.