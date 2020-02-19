Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sullivan County traffic stop for expired license plate lands man behind bars on dealing charges

Police say a traffic stop for an expired license plate in Sullivan County has landed a man behind bars on drug charges.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 1:39 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a traffic stop for an expired license plate in Sullivan County has landed a man behind bars on drug charges.

The stop happened earlier this week on U.S. 41 near Alexander Street.

Indiana State Police pulled over a motorcycle being driven by 42-year-old Jason Mize, of Carlisle.

During a search, police said they found 60 grams of meth, six syringes, 17 grams of marijuana, digital scales, and paraphernalia.

Mize was charged with dealing methamphetamine, dealing a schedule I, II, or III substance, possession of a hypodermic syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Sunny and Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Former Vigo County School Corporation CFO Bruce Perry will receive pay through June - here are the d

Image

This violinist played her instrument as surgeons removed a brain tumor

Image

Rocky Bleier ISU Speaker Series Tilson Auditorium

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Looking for love in all the wrong places: Online romance fraud on the rise

Image

Roots and Boots - April 18th

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 38

Image

Casey-Westfield Newton

Image

South Knox-Vincennes Rivet

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax