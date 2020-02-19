Sullivan County traffic stop for expired license plate lands man behind bars on dealing charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a traffic stop for an expired license plate in Sullivan County has landed a man behind bars on drug charges.

The stop happened earlier this week on U.S. 41 near Alexander Street.

Indiana State Police pulled over a motorcycle being driven by 42-year-old Jason Mize, of Carlisle.

During a search, police said they found 60 grams of meth, six syringes, 17 grams of marijuana, digital scales, and paraphernalia.

Mize was charged with dealing methamphetamine, dealing a schedule I, II, or III substance, possession of a hypodermic syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.