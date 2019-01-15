Sullivan County staple honored in museum exhibit

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County staple was honored at a local museum.
The Kat-A-Korner Diner burnt down last November.
Since then, community members have rallied behind the restaurant and its owners.
Now, the Sullivan County Historical Society Museum has a new display paying tribute to the town's historical landmark.
