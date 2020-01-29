Dugger Union Schools closes for the rest of the week due to high flu numbers

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County school corporation has closed for the rest of the week after a large number of students became sick with the flu.

On Wednesday, News 10 received a Closings Now alert from Dugger Union Schools. The alert said they were closing the schools due to an 'excessive amount of illness.'

We talked with Darin Simpson with the school corporation.

He told us they've seen an increasing number of kids miss school because they were sick.

He told us many of those students had the flu.

On Monday, they had a 21.3 absence rate, on Tuesday it went to 22 percent, and on Wednesday that number jumped to 29 percent.

Simpson told us a planned e-learning day will take place on Monday, keeping kids home for an additional day.